Consumer
June 4, 2019 10:48 am
Updated: June 4, 2019 11:31 am

Metro Vancouver home sales up ‘modestly’ in May: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

By News Anchor  CKNW

Home sales during May 2019 were down compared to last year, according to Greater Vancouver's real estate board.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

There was a modest increase in home sales in Metro Vancouver during the month of May, according to the latest figures from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

While home sales were up 44 per cent from April, they were down just under seven per cent from May 2018, and the 2,638 sales were the lowest for the month of May since 2000.

READ MORE: Majority of British Columbians want more housing options, says poll from developers

The benchmark price for all residential homes was $1,006,400.

That is down 0.4 per cent from April and 3.4 per cent over the past six months. It is also an 8.9 per cent decrease from May 2018.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver home prices slide again, April sales 43% below 10-year average

“High home prices and mortgage qualification issues created by the federal government’s stress test remain significant factors behind the reduced demand the market is experiencing today,” board president Ashley Smith said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
buying a house in Vancouver
Home sales
Metro Vancouver
metro vancouver housing
Real Estate
Real Estate Board Of Greater Vancouver
Vancouver home sales
Vancouver house prices
Vancouver housing
Vancouver real estate

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.