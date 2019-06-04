Justice committee will expunge Christchurch shooter’s words after Tory MP read them into record

The House of Commons justice committee on Tuesday voted to have the name and words of the man who killed more than 50 Muslims in a double mosque shooting in New Zealand earlier this year expunged from its record.

That comes one week after Conservative MP Michael Cooper read an excerpt of the shooter’s 74-page manifesto into the record during a hearing as part of the committee’s study of online hate.

In that hearing, Faisal Khan Suri, president of the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, pointed to reports that Brenton Tarrant, the accused Christchurch shooter, as well as Alexandre Bissonnette, convicted of killing six people in a Quebec City mosque shooting, were influenced by extremist alt-right hate online.

Cooper told Suri he took “great umbrage” with what he perceived as an attempt “to link conservatism with violent extremist attacks.”

In response, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer removed Cooper from the justice committee.

But the St. Albert MP remains in the Conservative caucus and is still the party’s justice critic.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault moved the motion asking for the words and name of the shooter to be expunged right after the committee voted to make Lisa Raitt Conservative deputy leader and Cooper’s replacement on the committee, its first of two vice chairs.

The motion passed 6-4 with Liberal and NDP support.

Conservative members voted against it, with Conservative MP John Brassard calling the move “nothing more than a stunt.”

