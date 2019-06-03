Medical emergency diverts Los Angeles-bound Air Canada flight to Salt Lake City

A Los Angeles-bound Air Canada flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) on Monday after a passenger on board suffered a medical emergency.

In an email to Global News, Air Canada confirmed flight AC795 departed from Toronto and was headed towards Los Angeles when it was diverted to Salt Lake City.

According to Air Canada, the aircraft was met by medical services after landing.

The airline did not provide an update on the passenger’s status.

After refuelling, the flight will continue on to Los Angeles, Air Canada said.