Warrant issued after father charged with murder in Edmonton toddler’s death fails to appear in court

A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his toddler son didn’t show up at court Monday for jury selection and is now a wanted man.

Joey Crier has been out on bail since last September and failed to appear in Edmonton court.

As a result of Crier’s court absence, the judge ruled he has lost his right to have a jury trial.

There was also a warrant issued for his arrest.

Crier and his girlfriend, Tasha Mack, were set to stand trial in the death of his 19-month-old son.

Anthony Raine’s body was found near a church in north Edmonton on April 21, 2017.

Investigators determined the boy’s remains were left in the parking lot three days earlier.

Edmonton police showed clothing found with the boy in an effort to identify him. Officers said the cause of the boy’s death was trauma to the head, adding there were bruises all over his body.

Crier and Mack were charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life. Crier was also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A trial by judge alone is scheduled to begin Wednesday.