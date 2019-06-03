Talk to the Experts
June 3, 2019 4:27 pm

June 8 – Miller Thomson LLP

By 630CHED
A A

In the market for a new condo? Discover all you need to know this Saturday as lawyer Roberto Noce of Miller Thomson LLP joins us on Talk to the Experts. There are significant changes coming to Alberta’s condo laws and whether you’re a potential buyer, property manager, or board member, Roberto will fill you in on the latest condominium issues — including upcoming law changes, role of boards, reserve funds and much more.

Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
talk to the experts condo laws
talk to the experts lawyers
talk to the experts Miller Thomson LLP
talk to the experts property manager

