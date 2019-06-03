Kingston’s YMCA West location set to close

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario announced it will be closing the YMCA West location in Kingston.

The Progress Avenue location was first opened in 2014 and will officially close its doors on Aug. 16, 2019.

READ MORE: Kingston, Brockville YMCAs merge into regional hub

According to a press release from the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, the decision to close the west-end location was partly due to the competitive fitness market in the city, but this wasn’t the only deciding factor.

In the end, the regional agency said the west-end location was no longer viable as a charity.

YMCA West has 1,750 members, who will be offered a special discount to continue their memberships at the St. Lawrence College or Wright Crescent locations in Kingston.

According to the news release, the YMCA will be moving the full-time staff to the other two locations and are working to find further employment opportunities for the other staff members within the YMCA.

At the end of 2018, Kingston’s and Brockville’s YMCAs merged to create the YMCA of Eastern Ontario. The merger was meant to benefit smaller communities in between the two cities that were not able to support their own YMCA.

WATCH: Aquafit class donates to Interval House

“We have recently begun to offer after-school care services and summer camp programs in Gananoque, for example,” said Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.

The closure of the YMCA West location may also not be the last. According to Adams, the YMCA is currently looking into building a larger location that would service all of Kingston.

READ MORE: YMCA of Lethbridge hits historic membership numbers

“We know that our loyal YMCA West members will be disappointed to hear this news, however as we look toward the future, this decision brings us one step closer to building a new centrally located facility,” Adams said.

The Wright Crescent location currently has 6,000 members. If a new central YMCA is agreed upon, the new location would be near the new Providence Manor site on Princess Street.