Dark Poutine podcast recap: The Vancouver Stanley Cup riots

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we hear about the Vancouver Stanley Cup riots of 1994 of 2011.

The beautiful city of Vancouver has a surprisingly dark history of rioting over the years. Some have been politically and racially motivated, others have been music or sport related.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver pulls the plug on proposed ‘Jurassic Park West’ for NBA Finals

The two that the Dark Poutine tackles in this episode are a couple of the most recent and most memorable. The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks made the Stanley Cup finals twice in a span of 17 years. After both series, coming on the heels of game 7 losses, bad apples tore up the fair city.

WATCH: Looking back: 5 years since Stanley Cup riot

Sources:

Wikipedia 1994 Riot

STANLEY CUP RIOT, the real story 94 VideoPedia

Global: Time Line of 1994 Riot

Berntt v. The City of Vancouver et al

Wikipedia 2011 Riot

Global: Full Executive Summary on 2011 Riot

Archives: Global’s breaking news coverage of the 2011 Stanley Cup Riot

100 Things Canucks Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die

NOTE: Photo used for cover art is from 2011’s game 4 in a fan zone in downtown Vancouver. It shows disappointed Canucks fans and does not show people involved in the riots after game 7.

