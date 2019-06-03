2 robberies near Jurassic Park West after Game 2 of NBA Finals, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say there were two separate robberies near Jurassic Park West in Mississauga just after the end of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Police said the incidents occurred at 11 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. on Sunday at Living Arts Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road around the time crowds were clearing out of a viewing party held at Celebration Square, dubbed “Jurassic Park West,” after the Toronto Raptors game against the Golden State Warriors ended.

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors even up series, beat Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Peel police said the first robbery involved a knife and that some personal property and cash were taken. Officers working the area at a special paid duty event were able to find a 19-year-old man who was taken into custody and charged. There were no injuries, police said.

The second robbery did not involve any weapons, but personal property and cash were taken, police said. Officers arrested two people in this incident, but no charges have been laid yet. Police said there were no injuries.

Police said that in total, three arrests were made.

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard laments poor 3rd quarter in Game 2 loss to Warriors