Winnipeg’s Concordia Hospital converts emergency room to urgent care centre

Concordia Hospital‘s emergency room will no longer exist as of 7 a.m. Monday, as the Winnipeg health-care facility’s ER will be converted into an urgent care centre.

Concordia’s conversion from an ER to an Urgent Care happening today. Sign change nearly complete @680CJOB @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/GV8Ev4kang — Lauren McNabb (@McNabbonGlobal) June 3, 2019

The hospital’s emergency sign was taken down early Monday morning by crews.

The switch means the facility won’t be able to treat life-threatening health concerns and will instead help patients with serious concerns who are still in stable condition.

The transition was originally planned for June 25, however the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced it would fast-track the switch so that it could be implemented by June 3.

The Manitoba Nurses Union says moving up the date has created more confusion.

“At least if we would have waited until June 25, we would have had some time to ensure that the public is aware that it’s no longer an ER but it’s a functioning urgent care centre,” Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, said.

Seven Oaks Hospital is expected to go through with the same transition in September.

The province says the transition isn’t expected to affect patient flow.