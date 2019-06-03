Canada
June 3, 2019 7:37 am

London police seek public’s help to locate missing 18-year-old man

By Staff 980 CFPL

Thomas Nguyen, 18, was last seen Saturday evening in northwest London.

London Police Service
A A

London police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend in northwest London.

Thomas Nguyen was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

READ MORE: London police searching for missing 20-year-old man

He’s described by police as a five-foot-eight Asian man with a slim build who weighs 155 pounds and has short, black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and blue flip-flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fanshawe Park road west
hyde park road
London
london missing man
London missing person
London missing teen
London Police
missing person
Thomas Nguyen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.