London police seek public’s help to locate missing 18-year-old man

London police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend in northwest London.

Thomas Nguyen was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road.

He’s described by police as a five-foot-eight Asian man with a slim build who weighs 155 pounds and has short, black hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and blue flip-flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).