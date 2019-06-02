Hamilton police say motorcyclist dead after collision near the international airport
A 41-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle northeast of Hamilton International Airport around noon on Sunday.
Emergency crews arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. when they encountered a male with vital signs absent.
READ MORE: 4 injured after cruise ship collides with dock, tourist boat in Venice
Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit closed off an area of Upper James Street and 20 Road for an investigation.
They did not reveal if there will be any charges in the incident.
Anyone with information on the collision should contact police at (905)546-4753.
WATCH: 4-year-old boy critically injured after hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.