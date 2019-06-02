Crime
Hamilton police say motorcyclist dead after collision near the international airport

Hamilton police say a motorcyclist died after a collision not far from the international airport.

Laura Hampshire/900 CHML
A 41-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle northeast of Hamilton International Airport around noon on Sunday.

Emergency crews arrived on scene just before 12:30 p.m. when they encountered a male with vital signs absent.

Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit closed off an area of Upper James Street and 20 Road for an investigation.

They did not reveal if there will be any charges in the incident.

Anyone with information on the collision should contact police at (905)546-4753.

