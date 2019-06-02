Fire
June 2, 2019 1:26 pm

Small wildfire burning out of control north of Lumby

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A small wildfire, discovered Saturday, continues to burn out of control northeast of Lumby, in the Trinity Valley area.

Despite its remote location, the B.C. Wildfire Service suspects the 0.8-hectare blaze was human-caused.

A crew of six wildfire fighters responded to the blaze on Saturday and are back fighting the fire on Sunday.

The fire, near Bobby Burns Road, is not threatening any buildings.

The wildfire is more than 18 km from Lumby and more than 6 km from Mable Lake.

