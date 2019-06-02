Small wildfire burning out of control north of Lumby
A small wildfire, discovered Saturday, continues to burn out of control northeast of Lumby, in the Trinity Valley area.
Despite its remote location, the B.C. Wildfire Service suspects the 0.8-hectare blaze was human-caused.
WATCH: Update on Carmi Avenue wildfire near Penticton
A crew of six wildfire fighters responded to the blaze on Saturday and are back fighting the fire on Sunday.
The fire, near Bobby Burns Road, is not threatening any buildings.
READ MORE: Penticton wildfire dangerous sign of ‘substantial drought’ conditions in region: BC Wildfire Service
The wildfire is more than 18 km from Lumby and more than 6 km from Mable Lake.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.