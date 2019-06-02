London to host Raptors viewing party on Dundas Place

Just in time for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, London is getting its own version of Jurassic Park.

The city announced that Dundas Place between Talbot Street and Ridout Street will play host to a viewing party as the Toronto Raptors take on the defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

Dundas Place is closed between Talbot Street and Ridout Street Sunday due to this event. It will reopen Monday morning.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 after defeating the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 on Thursday.

The City plans to continue hosting viewings for the remaining games of the NBA Finals on Dundas Place.

Cineplex Odeon Westmount and VIP Cinemas is also hosting free screenings for the finals in the city’s west end. There’s a limit of two tickets per person, per game.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night.