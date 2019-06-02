Heavy rain expected on Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Sunday

A bout of heavy rain is expected along much of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Sunday.

A low-pressure system is the cause of the impending downfall, Environment Canada says.

Rain and thundershowers will start on the Atlantic Coast before reaching Cape Breton around noon on Sunday before it tapers to scattered showers later in the evening.

Up to 45 millimeters of rain is forecast for some regions along the coast.

Environment Canada says that there is still some uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will hit and it’s possible some areas of the province could see more than 50 millimetres of rain over the next 24 hours.