June 2, 2019 9:26 am

Heavy rain expected on Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Sunday

A pedestrian shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking downtown in Halifax on Monday, October 30, 2017. Maritimers will be getting unseasonably warm and wet weather in the days leading up to Christmas, with temperatures climbing into the teens and up to 30 millimetres of rain in some areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A bout of heavy rain is expected along much of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Sunday.

A low-pressure system is the cause of the impending downfall, Environment Canada says.

Rain and thundershowers will start on the Atlantic Coast before reaching Cape Breton around noon on Sunday before it tapers to scattered showers later in the evening.

Up to 45 millimeters of rain is forecast for some regions along the coast.

Environment Canada says that there is still some uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will hit and it’s possible some areas of the province could see more than 50 millimetres of rain over the next 24 hours.

