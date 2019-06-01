Regina police investigate gunfire during attempted armed robbery Saturday

Regina police are searching for a man involved in an attempted armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

The male suspect shot a gun while trying to rob a business in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m., police say.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate Friday afternoon North Central stabbing

Police added that no one was hurt.

The suspect is in his early 20s, police say, and weighs around 130 lbs with a slim build. He was wearing a black bandanna and a grey hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: (May 8, 2019) Regina police adopt new policy for interacting with public