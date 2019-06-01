Hundreds gather for Transgender March and Rally in Winnipeg

Hundreds of Winnipeggers gathered at the legislative building for Pride Winnipeg’s third annual Transgender March and Rally.

“As the gay community has gotten better in terms of their own rights and things like that, trans people have felt a little forgotten,” said organizer Shandi Strong.

“So we’re trying to make sure that there’s awareness for our rights and the things that we’re fighting for.”

About 400 people gathered for a rally to discuss issues that transgender people face in Manitoba.

Following the rally, participants marched down Broadway to the Forks where transgender musicians performed for the crowd.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘hope’, which organizers say is the hope needed to move forward in a world where many still feel rejected, in spite of the strides that have been made.

“We’re not going away,” said Strong. “Our crowd gets bigger every year.”

The Pride Winnipeg rally and parade takes place Sunday.

