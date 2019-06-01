Power outage in Vernon
B.C. Hydro says it is responding to a power outage in Vernon that is affecting 3,000 customers.
The outage is large in size and cuts through the downtown core and includes part of Highway 97. The outage extends, left to right, from Centennial Drive to East Vernon Road on the left, and, north to south, 39th Avenue to Pottery Road.
According to B.C. Hydro, the outage happened just before 10 a.m., when a bird contacted wires.
