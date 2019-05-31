World
May 31, 2019 9:46 pm

Donald Trump calls Duchess of Sussex ‘nasty’ ahead of U.K. visit, calls Boris Johnson ‘excellent’

By Global News

At left, U.S. President Donald Trump. At right, the Duchess of Sussex.

AP
A A

President Donald Trump is weighing in on the United Kingdom’s political maelstrom days before his state visit, saying Boris Johnson would be an “excellent” prime minister and calling Meghan Markle “nasty.”

Trump is expressing support for Johnson, the controversial ex-foreign secretary, in his bid to replace Theresa May.

WATCH: April 23 — Trump accepts invitation for state visit to U.K. from Queen Elizabeth II


Story continues below

He told the British tabloid The Sun ahead of his Monday arrival in the UK that he thinks Johnson “would be excellent.”

Trump is also calling the American-born Duchess of Sussex “nasty” over comments she made in 2016 threatening to move to Canada if Trump won the White House.

READ MORE: ‘I hope they’re happy’ — Trump wishes royal couple well despite Meghan Markle criticism

He says, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump’s first visit to the UK as president was marred by comments critical of May he made to the same tabloid last year.
Report an error
Donald Trump
donald trump duchess of sussex
donald trump meghan markle
donald trump meghan markle nasty
Donald Trump UK visit
Duchess Of Sussex
Meghan Markle
meghan markle donald trump
Trump Meghan Markle

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.