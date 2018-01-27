World
January 27, 2018 8:03 pm
Updated: January 27, 2018 8:04 pm

‘I still hope they’re happy’: Trump wishes royal couple well despite Meghan Markle criticism

By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Trump wished the royal couple well despite interviewer Piers Morgan telling him that Meghan Markle backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A A

LONDON – President Donald Trump says Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, look like a “lovely couple” and he doesn’t know if he’s been invited to their May wedding.

Story continues below

Trump told Britain’s ITV News in an interview conducted in Davos, Switzerland to be broadcast Sunday that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favourable to the United States are reached.

READ MORE: Trump isn’t openly blacklisted from the royal wedding (but it wouldn’t be surprising if he was)

The president’s interviewer, Piers Morgan, told Trump that Markle backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has called him “divisive.”

Trump replied: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.” Kensington Palace says invitations to the royal wedding haven’t been sent out yet. There has been speculation that Harry might invite former President Barack Obama.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan Trump interview
Prince Harry
Royal Couple
Royal Wedding
Trump Meghan Markle
Trump Prince Harry

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News