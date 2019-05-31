High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are alerting the public to the release of a high-risk sex offender who will be living in Winnipeg after his release from provincial custody Friday.

Police said Winston George Thomas, 42, is a convicted sex offender considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual and sexually violent manner against all females – adults and children.

Thomas is subject to supervised probation until December of next year, as well as a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

According to Manitoba Justice’s sex offender notifications, Thomas has a lengthy criminal record, with convictions for breaking and entering, aggravated assault, assaulting an officer, and multiple breaches of probation – in addition to numerous sexual offences.

The victim in a 2008 offence was a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas is described as 5’10” and 234 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

