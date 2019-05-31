Serial prank-caller arrested for 28 calls to Winnipeg’s 911 in two years
A Winnipeg woman is under arrest after an unfounded call to 911 that turned out to be part of a larger pattern.
Police said they received a 911 call Thursday night from a Young Street address. The caller hung up, and despite repeated attempts, police weren’t able to get hold of anyone at the number.
A computer check revealed that there had been numerous 911 calls from that address – eight this year and 20 in 2018 – all of which turned out to be unfounded.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man on meth makes 79 calls to 911 about fake crimes, say police
The suspect, a 57-year-old woman, has been arrested and detained in custody.
Police are reminding Winnipeggers that the 911 system is meant to be used only for emergencies, such as a crime in progress, a situation where people or property are at risk, or a medical emergency.
WATCH: Prankster broadcasts nuclear alert message in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.