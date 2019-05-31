Serial prank-caller arrested for 28 calls to Winnipeg’s 911 in two years

A Winnipeg woman is under arrest after an unfounded call to 911 that turned out to be part of a larger pattern.

Police said they received a 911 call Thursday night from a Young Street address. The caller hung up, and despite repeated attempts, police weren’t able to get hold of anyone at the number.

A computer check revealed that there had been numerous 911 calls from that address – eight this year and 20 in 2018 – all of which turned out to be unfounded.

The suspect, a 57-year-old woman, has been arrested and detained in custody.

Police are reminding Winnipeggers that the 911 system is meant to be used only for emergencies, such as a crime in progress, a situation where people or property are at risk, or a medical emergency.

