Douro man claims $100K prize in Encore lottery draw

A man from Douro, Ont., says he went “numb” when he discovered he had won $100,000 in a lottery draw earlier this month.

Louis Prins won $100,000 with Encore in the Lotto Max draw on May 17. His ticket matched six of seven numbers in exact order for the prize.

READ MORE: Frankford, Ont., woman wins $250K from scratch ticket

The 59-year-old carpenter says he went “numb” when he checked his ticket.

“I was at the store picking up bread and milk when I checked my ticket,” he laughed as he accepted his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Prins plans to use his winnings to complete some home renovations and purchase a truck and a four-wheel ATV.

WATCH: From the archives — Mission A&W employees fight over winning lotto ticket

“I’ll have fun with this,” he said. “It feels really awesome to get this kind of money.”

Prins purchased his ticket at Steve’s Quik Chek Variety on Armour Road in Peterborough.

Encore is a $1 game played in conjunction with most online lottery games.