Canada
May 31, 2019 8:53 am

London to launch ‘Explore The Thames’ event series to discover local gems

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The series will host five beginner-friendly events to explore the city's local gems on the Thames River.

Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL
There’s no better time than now to learn about London’s most beloved body of water.

The city is launching its five-part Explore The Thames event series in an effort to help Londoners discover hidden jewels nestled right at home.

The series kicks off with a launch event on Saturday in the city’s west end.

The event will partner with the Canadian Freshwater Alliance and will feature an appearance from London West NDP MPP Peggy Sattler.

The focus of the weekend meetup will be a guided walk led by Gregor Beck of Bird Studies Canada, who will teach those attending how to spot birds along the Thames River.

The launch event takes place 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Komoka Provincial Park.

