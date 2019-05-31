Fanshawe College east London campus to conduct weekend shutdown

Fanshawe College will be giving one of its campuses a two-day vacation.

The college’s east London campus will be conducting its annual electrical shutdown Saturday and Sunday.

The annual electrical shutdown at the 1001 Fanshawe College Blvd. location is scheduled for the first weekend in June (June 1 and 2, 2019). The College will be closed during this time and there will be no access. All buildings at this location will be affected. pic.twitter.com/nlzTsxCpe4 — Fanshawe College (@FanshaweCollege) May 30, 2019

The shutdown will cut off access to the campus over the weekend.

All buildings at the campus will be affected. Fanshawe’s other campuses will operate as usual during this time.