Fanshawe College east London campus to conduct weekend shutdown
Fanshawe College will be giving one of its campuses a two-day vacation.
The college’s east London campus will be conducting its annual electrical shutdown Saturday and Sunday.
The shutdown will cut off access to the campus over the weekend.
All buildings at the campus will be affected. Fanshawe’s other campuses will operate as usual during this time.
