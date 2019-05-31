Durham joins in on Toronto Raptors action, just in time for NBA Finals

From Jurassic Park East to Raptors bagels, Durham is showing their support for the Raptors as they take on game one in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

A few municipalities in the region will be holding mass viewing parties to watch the series in an effort to localize Toronto’s notorious fan hub, Jurassic Park.

In Pickering, more than 5,000 people were expected to attend Jurassic Park East, where a jumbo screen showcased the big game.

The front of the Pickering Recreation Complex was closed off to make space for fans to watch the game.

City officials also closed part of Valley Farm Road for the event.

Pickering mayor Dave Ryan said the fan festivity is a chance to bring the community together to support the Raptors.

“For MLSE to allow us to participate in a meaningful way by creating these mini Jurassic Parks, I think it’s just wonderful overall and the kind of thing where we’re up to the challenge,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, What A Bagel in Ajax was selling Raptors-themed bagels to show their support and excitement for the historic game.

“It is the most epic time in Toronto right now, in Raptors history, and we just thought we’d hop on the bandwagon and show our support,” owner Renata Faraman said.

Faraman said the store announced they would be selling the bagels Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, they were all sold out.

Schools in the region were also showing their support for the Toronto team.

A sign at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School read “Kawhi King of the North.”

Let's go Raptors! Tomorrow is @Raptors day at St Kateri! Let's see that Raptors gear or red/black as we cheer them on! #WeTheNorth