Ground, air crews respond to multiple lightning-caused wildfires near Kamloops

BC Wildfire Service crews have been called to a cluster of new lightning-caused fires near Kamloops.

Air tankers are already on the scene of one fire, located in Painted Bluffs Provincial Park near Kamloops Lake and about eight kilometres north of Savona, which is estimated to be about 4.5 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfires grow ‘significantly’; blaze near High Level surges in size to 2,300 square kilometres

It was one of three small lightning-caused fires the service reported near the lake on Thursday, though the service has not been able to estimate the size of the others.

“We’re sharing resources among the four fires in that area, so currently we have three ground crews en route as well as two helicopters,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift.

The BC Wildfire Service advised motorists that smoke from the fire would be visible from Highway 1.

Good morning. Here's the BC & Yukon thunderstorm forecast for this afternoon/early evening. The risk today is mostly in the southeastern #BCInterior and over the ridge tops in the southwest. Please submit weather reports and tag #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/vaNFyJuCVR — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 30, 2019

Earlier Thursday, Environment Canada warned of the possibility of thunderstorms through most of B.C.’s southeast, with isolated thunderstorms over ridgetops in the southwest.

WATCH: Aerial footage of northwest Alberta wildfires shows large smoke clouds over province

Around the province, the BC Wildfire Service reported 16 new fires in the last two days.

It comes as meteorologists forecast blazing 30+ C temperatures across the Okanagan and Southern Interior into early June.