May 31, 2019 3:57 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 31, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Bard on the Beach.

1 — Bard on the Beach
June 5
Vanier Park, Vancouver
bardonthebeach.org

2 — Burnaby Hats Off Day
June 1
Burnaby Heights
hatsoffday.com

3 — Vancouver Craft Beer Week
May 31
Various locations and the PNE
vancouvercraftbeerweek.com

4 — Marpole Day Community Festival
June 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre (Oak Park)
marpoleoakridge.org

5 — Bridge Festival West Vancouver
May 31 and June 1
Ambleside Park
westvancouver.ca

