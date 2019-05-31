5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 31, 2019
A A
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Bard on the Beach
June 5
Vanier Park, Vancouver
bardonthebeach.org
2 — Burnaby Hats Off Day
June 1
Burnaby Heights
hatsoffday.com
3 — Vancouver Craft Beer Week
May 31
Various locations and the PNE
vancouvercraftbeerweek.com
4 — Marpole Day Community Festival
June 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre (Oak Park)
marpoleoakridge.org
5 — Bridge Festival West Vancouver
May 31 and June 1
Ambleside Park
westvancouver.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.