5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 30, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com
2 — Steven Page
May 31
Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver
stevenpage.com
3 — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
May 31, 7 p.m.
BC Place, Vancouver
whitecapsfc.com
4 — Surrey 5K Foam Fest
June 1
Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition
the5kfoamfest.com
5 — Small House Expo
June 1 and 2
Tradex, Abbotsford
smallhomeexpo.ca
