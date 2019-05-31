5 Things
May 31, 2019 3:50 pm
Updated: May 31, 2019 3:51 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, May 30, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including an evening with Cher.

A A

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
rogersarena.com

2 — Steven Page
May 31
Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver
stevenpage.com

3 — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC
May 31, 7 p.m.
BC Place, Vancouver
whitecapsfc.com

4 — Surrey 5K Foam Fest
June 1
Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition
the5kfoamfest.com

5 — Small House Expo
June 1 and 2
Tradex, Abbotsford
smallhomeexpo.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.