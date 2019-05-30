Youth in custody after Calgary school locked down
A young person is in custody Thursday after a southeast Calgary school was locked down.
Calgary police tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Lord Beaverbrook High School was put in lockdown after receiving reports of a suspicious person.
A youth was taken into custody, police said, and out of an abundance of caution, officers did a thorough search of the school.
Police tweeted an updated at about 2:46 p.m. that they’d cleared the school and said there was no threat to students or staff. Police also said reports a weapon was involved were unconfirmed.
Officers are now investigating the circumstances that led to the student being in the school and the school being locked down.
As of 5 p.m., there was no word if any charges would be laid against the youth.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.