Youth in custody after Calgary school locked down

A young person is in custody Thursday after a southeast Calgary school was locked down.

Calgary police tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Lord Beaverbrook High School was put in lockdown after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

A youth was taken into custody, police said, and out of an abundance of caution, officers did a thorough search of the school.

Police tweeted an updated at about 2:46 p.m. that they’d cleared the school and said there was no threat to students or staff. Police also said reports a weapon was involved were unconfirmed.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances that led to the student being in the school and the school being locked down.

As of 5 p.m., there was no word if any charges would be laid against the youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.