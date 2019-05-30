Crime
May 30, 2019 7:13 pm

Youth in custody after Calgary school locked down

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Lord Beaverbrook High School was locked down on Thursday after reports of a suspicious person.

Loren Andreae/Global News
A young person is in custody Thursday after a southeast Calgary school was locked down.

Calgary police tweeted just after 2 p.m. that Lord Beaverbrook High School was put in lockdown after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

A youth was taken into custody, police said, and out of an abundance of caution, officers did a thorough search of the school.

Police tweeted an updated at about 2:46 p.m. that they’d cleared the school and said there was no threat to students or staff. Police also said reports a weapon was involved were unconfirmed.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances that led to the student being in the school and the school being locked down.

lord beaverbrook lockdown

Loren Andreae/Global News

As of 5 p.m., there was no word if any charges would be laid against the youth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

