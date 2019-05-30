Alberta cadets to participate in 75th anniversary of D-Day

The 341 Mundare Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will be participating in the 75th anniversary ceremony for D-Day.

All 14 cadets embarked on their adventure Thursday afternoon, ready to represent their country.

On June 6, they will take part in the memorial, with four of them joining an additional march in remembrance of the youth who were killed in World War II.

Over the course of their 11-day trip, the cadets hope to gain a lot of knowledge about their country and its history.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Europe. I’ve always wanted to participate in ceremonies. So, seeing that I can do this with cadets, it’s my favourite thing to do,” said Flt. Sgt. Kierstyn Buck, who will be among those marching in honour of the fallen youth.

“Cadets is a wonderful opportunity. The motto is: ‘To learn, to serve and to advance,’ and that’s what I’m doing here today.”

According to Sheryl Jamison, chaperone and sponsoring committee chair for the squadron, having the kids commemorate such a historic event is very important.

“We did have people that were enlisting at 14, 15, 16 years old, standing up to their knees in the mud in the trenches and fighting for our freedom and our safety,” she said.

“We have to pay back, we have to recognize and we have to know for sure that we’re not ever going to do it again.”

The 75th anniversary ceremony will be held in Normandy, France on June 6.

Five other cadet squadrons from across Canada will also be in attendance.