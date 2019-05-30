Barrie firefighters raise money for muscular dystrophy
The Barrie Professional Firefighters Association is holding its 49th annual Boot Drive for muscular dystrophy from Thursday to Sunday around the City of Barrie.
“This important fundraising event is a tradition among fire departments across North America. Part of being a firefighter is helping out the community, giving back as much as possible,” Barrie firefighter and event organizer Charlie Gray said in a statement.
“It’s one of the best things about being a firefighter and we love helping out the citizens of Barrie.”
Since the campaign began in 1970, Barrie has helped raise over $2.6 million for charitable organizations.
All donations collected during the campaign go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Barrie Fire Community Projects, which helps charities, organizations and individuals in need of financial assistance.
