Stephen McNeil
May 30, 2019 1:42 pm

Nova Scotia premier’s choice to downplay China detentions in meetings criticized

By Saff The Canadian Press

China's ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The Canadian Press/Keith Doucette
Opposition parties in Nova Scotia say the province’s Liberal premier fell short by not explicitly criticizing China’s treatment of two imprisoned Canadians when he met with its ambassador on Wednesday.

Tory Leader Tim Houston described Stephen McNeil’s focus on trade over the detentions as a “cop out.”

Houston says McNeil should have raised the issue when he met the Chinese diplomat, who referred to the premier in glowing terms.

Just days after saying Canada’s ties with China had hit “rock bottom”, Lu Shaye held a photo opportunity Wednesday with McNeil where he described the premier as “a great friend.”

NDP leader Gary Burrill says when Canadians are arbitrarily detained by China, discussion between McNeil and Shaye “ought not to go from beginning to end without that matter being raised.”

McNeil says he raised the issue in a general sense by telling the ambassador that when “challenges” between national governments exist they should hold talks.

The meeting came as tensions remain high between Canada and China following the December arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou after an American request for her extradition.

After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians – ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor.

It has accused the pair of violating China’s national security, but Canada has described the arrests as arbitrary and outside of the normal rule of law.

China has also sentenced two Canadians to death for drug-related convictions and blocked key agricultural shipments.

