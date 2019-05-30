Trudeau set to talk NAFTA, China and abortion as Pence arrives in Ottawa

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has touched down in Ottawa for a whirlwind several hours in which he will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk NAFTA, the ongoing dispute with China and the wave of restrictions on abortion south of the border.

The meeting comes after Trudeau officially tabled legislation on Wednesday to ratify CUSMA, the renegotiated version of the NAFTA trade deal.

Although negotiations concluded with a deal last autumn, ratification has so far been stalled on the heels of the U.S. midterms, which delivered control of the House of Representatives to the Democratic Party.

Democrats are in the process of trying to amend the renegotiated deal over concerns that provisions around labour standards in Mexico are not strong enough to adequately protect workers, and there has been little progress towards ratification.

But while U.S. legislators normally sit until the end of July, the Canadian House of Commons rises at the end of June.

That means there is a tightening time frame in which to ratify the deal and pressure to sort out a path forward amid the worsening partisan tensions in the U.S.

Like Canada, Mexico is also presenting legislation to ratify the deal to its legislature this week.

Mexico’s chief negotiator in the talks, Jesus Seade, tweeted shortly ahead of Pence’s arrival in Ottawa that his country is also moving on the deal.

Despite a deal being signed, it cannot be implemented until after ratification.

Until then, the existing NAFTA deal remains as is.

The removal earlier this month of steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last year has been described by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland as a needed first step before Canadian officials would move towards ratification.

Trump’s imposition of the tariffs on much-derided national security grounds was called “illegal” by Trudeau and Freeland, who imposed retaliatory Canadian tariffs shortly after, and Trump has implied that he viewed the tariffs as a negotiating tool in NAFTA talks.

Canadian officials rejected that, insisting the two matters were separate.

Freeland, though, has described Pence as being a “very important, valuable partner” for Canada during the trade talks.

“It’s important for Canadians to remember that Vice-President Pence has been a strong and effective supporter of free trade. He has been someone who has spoken out in the United States about the value of NAFTA for both Canadians and Americans,” Freeland said after touring the Rio Tinto aluminum plant in Jonquiere, Que.

But while his support for free trade might have made him an ally during those talks, his anti-abortion stance may be the opposite.

Trudeau pledged on Wednesday to raise the recent wave of attempts to restrict and criminalize abortion by American states with Pence.

It is not clear what, if anything, will result from doing so.

—With files from the Canadian Press