The best Jennifer Lopez red carpet looks of all time

She is a singer, actor and now a fashion icon.

Jennifer Lopez has done it all and on Monday, the 49-year-old will be crowned this year’s Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon.

Working with powerhouse designers like Tom Ford, Valentino and Marchesa, the Second Act star isn’t afraid to play with her personal style. From low-rise jeans and matching crop-tops in music videos to that now-famous green Versace dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, Lopez has proven she can do it all.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement earlier this year. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

The CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on Monday at the Brooklyn Museum. In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the star’s best red carpet moments of all time.

1997



Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Selena”. Photo: Getty Images

1997



Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the 69th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 1997. Photo: Getty Images

1998



Jennifer Lopez at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York. Photo: Getty Images

1999



Jennifer Lopez attends “The Thomas Crown Affair” Beverly Hills premiere on July 27, 1999. Photo: Getty Images

2000

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Getty Images

2001



Jennifer Lopez during The 73rd Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

2002



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 74th annual Academy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

2003



Jennifer Lopez at the 75th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

2004



Jennifer Lopez during “Shall We Dance” New York premiere. Photo: Getty Images

2005



Jennifer Lopez at the Macy’s Passport 2005 event. Photo: Getty Images

2006

Jennifer Lopez during 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Getty Images

2007



Jennifer Lopez during U.S. Weekly Hot Hollywood party. Photo: Getty Images

2008

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Photo: Getty Images

2009

Jennifer Lopez arrives at The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Getty Images

2010



Jennifer Lopez arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards. Photo: CP

2011

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the Golden Globe Awards. Photo: CP

2012



Jennifer Lopez arrives before the 84th Academy Awards. Photo: CP

2013



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: CP

2014

Jennifer Lopez at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: CP

2015

Jennifer Lopez arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala. Photo: CP

2015



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: CP

2016

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: CP

2017

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Photo : CP

2017



Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s benefit gala. Photo: CP

2018



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: CP

2019



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Photo: CP

2019



Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday Feb. 24. Photo: CP

