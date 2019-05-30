Canada
May 30, 2019 8:25 am

Tractor-trailer hits overpass, causes major street closures in downtown Montreal

By Associate Producer  Global News

A tractor-trailer struck the Guy Street overpass on Thursday morning.

Billy Shields/Global News
Guy Street, between Saint-Antoine and René Lévesque, is closed after a tractor-trailer hit the train overpass on Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the semi-truck which was too tall to fit, got jammed underneath the Guy overpass.

Crews worked to remove the truck for the better part of the morning by taking air out of the tires to move the truck from underneath the rail overpass at around 7 a.m.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the overpass will be inspected by Canadian Pacific Railway for any damage.

Commuter trains are still using the overpass but service has been delayed on Thursday morning. However, Exo says the delays have nothing to do with the accident.

There were no reported injures.

