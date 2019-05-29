Saskatchewan’s 19U water polo teams represent well at nationals

Saskatchewan was well represented at this year’s National Championship League finals hosted by Water Polo Canada last weekend in Calgary.

The men’s 19U team captured gold after beating the Toronto Mavericks 10-6 in the championship game, their first since 2004.

Last year, the team finished third.

“It was a super exciting moment. It was a bit of revenge on last year’s final where we were hoping for the gold and didn’t get it,” said Cyril Dorgigné, Water Polo Sask executive director and men’s coach.

“Four of their leaders are actually in their last year and are moving on to different projects.”

READ MORE: Proposed Regina water park makes waves in 2019 budget

The women’s 19U team picked up a bronze with an 11-10 win over the Calgary Renegades. Dorgigné said it was kind of a disappointment after winning gold a year ago, but still found positives.

“They were hoping for a back-to-back, but the competition was really tight and they lost by one goal against Montreal, [earlier in the competition] who actually won the tournament,” Dorgigné said.

“We lost six players from last year who moved on, so it was a really good result.”

Team Saskatchewan also saw some individual success as Stephen Gloade won tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Brody McKnight was named Most Valuable Goalie and Dave Boan was recognized as the Most Valuable Coach.

READ MORE: City of Regina sees increase in leisure guide registration

Dorgigné said the team’s success is a product of how much the game has grown in the province over the past 10 years.

“We have more and more athletes at a young age who are giving us great hope for the future and more consistency in both boy and girls,” Dorgigné said.

“It’s exciting to see all these kids coming in.”

To learn more about water polo in Saskatchewan visit www.wpsask.ca.