Police charge seven Hamilton residents after raid on illegal pot shops

Several Hamilton residents are facing drug-related charges after police raided two illegal pot shops in the city.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with Hamilton police, seized cash and numerous cannabis products, including edibles, on May 23.

Other items included hash, shatter, cannabis seed, plants, lip balm, creams, and bath bombs.

Six men and one woman, ranging from 26 to 63 years in age, have been charged with five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and one count each of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The accused have all been released and are scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court at a later date.