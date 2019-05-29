New $60.5M Quebec National Assembly addition to open to public this weekend

A massive new addition to the Quebec National Assembly has been completed and will officially open to the public on June 1.

The new addition to the National Assembly is open to the public this weekend. Here’s a preview: pic.twitter.com/vysVHwMFQp — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 29, 2019

READ MORE: What not to wear: Quebec National Assembly to review dress code

The addition includes a new modern centre for visitors known as the reception pavilion. There are also two new committee rooms named after the first female MNA, Marie-Claire Kirkland, and the first female premier, Pauline Marois.

The project took four and a half years to complete and cost $60.5 million.

Two new committee rooms are named after first woman MNA and first woman Premier pic.twitter.com/s5NwpNa0Yj — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 29, 2019

One of the main architects on the project said he was happy to say it is opening on time and on budget.

“A project of this complexity, when your clients are three political parties, is really something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Nicolas Demers-Stoddart.

Visitors will also see various works of art that commemorate the province’s collective political and cultural history.

This singing tunnel reminds me of a xylophone (near the stairs by National Assembly restaurant) pic.twitter.com/l71Vrz303e — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 29, 2019

READ MORE: Quebec family minister sparks Twitter debate about Question Period behaviour

“We hope that it deconstructs any form of cynicism there is in democracy and we hope it really allows the National Assembly to reach out to communities so that citizens can appropriate this space. I mean, citizen is the highest office in a democracy,” said Demers-Stoddart.