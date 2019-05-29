New $60.5M Quebec National Assembly addition to open to public this weekend
A massive new addition to the Quebec National Assembly has been completed and will officially open to the public on June 1.
The addition includes a new modern centre for visitors known as the reception pavilion. There are also two new committee rooms named after the first female MNA, Marie-Claire Kirkland, and the first female premier, Pauline Marois.
The project took four and a half years to complete and cost $60.5 million.
One of the main architects on the project said he was happy to say it is opening on time and on budget.
“A project of this complexity, when your clients are three political parties, is really something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Nicolas Demers-Stoddart.
Visitors will also see various works of art that commemorate the province’s collective political and cultural history.
“We hope that it deconstructs any form of cynicism there is in democracy and we hope it really allows the National Assembly to reach out to communities so that citizens can appropriate this space. I mean, citizen is the highest office in a democracy,” said Demers-Stoddart.
