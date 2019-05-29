Simcoe County’s living wage pegged at $18.01 per hour: report

The living wage per hour in Simcoe County for 2018 has been pegged at $18.01, with annual family expenses calculated at $73,545, a report presented to county council yesterday said.

Some of the most high-priced annual expenses, according to the report, include childcare, rent, food and transportation.

In Simcoe County, annual childcare costs were calculated at $16,377, rent at $15,720, transportation at $10,145 and food at $8,429.

Annual family expenses were pegged at $73,737 for Barrie and at $80,450 for East Simcoe, which includes Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn.

For Orillia, annual family expenses were calculated at $68,564, while they were at $68,580 for North Simcoe, $76,899 for South Simcoe and $68,225 for West Simcoe.

The calculations of the report are based on a family of four, with both parents working full-time at 35 hours per week and one parent enrolled in part-time studies. There are two children in the family, seven and three, one of which is enrolled in before and after school care and day camp over the summer. The other child in the family is in full-day childcare.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives defines living wage as the hourly rate at which a household can meet its basic needs, once government transfers have been added to the family’s income and deductions have been subtracted.

