Man lights himself on fire outside the White House

A man set himself on fire on the White House lawn Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service has confirmed.

The incident happened at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Secret Service, which said the individual “lit himself on fire.”

Police responded to the incident and rendered first aid. The man’s health status is unclear.

Video posted on social media shows the unidentified individual walking across the lawn while on fire. Several police cruisers can be seen responding to the incident.

One video shows a first responder dousing the man with a fire extinguisher. The man was still standing at the time.