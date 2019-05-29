Burton Cummings, Howie Mandel headlining River Run Centre’s 2019-20 season

Guelph’s River Run Centre has revealed the lineup for its 2019-20 season, and it features a variety of top artists and performances for all ages.

The upcoming season includes comedians like Howie Mandel and Colin Mochrie along with musicians such as Burton Cummings and The Trews.

“We know we’ll have you all on the edge of your seats with the very best artists and entertainers taking the stage right here in Guelph,” River Run Centre theatre manager Bill Nuhn said.

The season also features performances for kids like The Jungle Book and Charlotte’s Web and speaking events by Juno Award winners Murray McLauchlan and Susan Aglukark.

A new under-30 ticket price was also announced to make it easier for students and young adults to attend shows.

Ticket information and details on other performances can be found on River Run’s website or by calling 519-763-3000.