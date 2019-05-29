Canada
Edmonton Composting Facility shutting down effective immediately

Garbage and organic waste arrives at the city composter on the tip floor. Organics are sorted out at a later stage.

The city announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, the Edmonton Composting Facility is ceasing operation and shutting down due to “changes to the structural issues.”

The facility, which opened in 2000 and was considered state-of-the-art at the time, was the largest of its kind in North America by volume and size, according to the city.

But the heat and chemicals from the composting process has caused the roof to rot away.

The composter was closed over the winter of 2018 after fears of the roof collapsing under possible heavy snow, making it unsafe for staff and contractors to be inside.

A report released last spring said the building can’t be salvaged, due to safety and financial issues.

Michael Labrecque, branch manager of waste services, will hold a news conference at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre on Wednesday to address the closure.

