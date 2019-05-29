Road leading to Moncton hospital will be getting a face lift

The road that leads to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton will be getting a much needed makeover.

City of Moncton spokesperson, Isabelle LeBlanc, said resurfacing work on the road will take place over the summer.

“We are planning to resurface University Avenue from Mountain Road to Wheeler Boulevard,” said LeBlanc.

Earlier this spring, residents were concerned that the road leading to hospital was becoming a safety hazard.

Even though the potholes in the road were patched up several weeks ago, Moncton resident Christina Melanson said the entire road needs to be upgraded sooner than later.

“At least they patched it, so it is better than it was,” said Melanson.

LeBlanc says the funds used to repair the road are being drawn from the federal gas tax fund. But she said the resurfacing project will not include a section of the overpass that runs over Wheeler Boulevard, unless the province comes through with more funding. The overpass falls under provincial jurisdiction.

“So pending provincial funding, that particular 85 meter section will not be done this summer as part of that entire project,” said LeBlanc.

The city has requested additional funding from the province so it can resurface the entire road.

Global News has yet to receive a reply from the province as to whether the additional funds will be allocated to the city.