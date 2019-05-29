Man accused of threatening to shoot Kingston store employee after theft: police

A Kingston man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a downtown Kingston store employee after a reported theft.

On Monday, May 27, Kingston police say a 24-year-old man attempted to steal items from a downtown store. After entering the store, police say customers noticed the man allegedly hiding items in his pants and alerted an employee.

READ MORE: Kingston police seek public’s help in hunt for theft, fraud suspects

When the man was asked to leave, he allegedly took most of the stolen items and left, according to police.

Shortly after the altercation, police say the man returned to the store, and threatened to shoot and rob the same employee. He then fled without harming anyone.

At around 8 p.m., police arrested the man, who they say appeared to be drunk.

The following day, on Tuesday, he was charged with theft under $5,000, uttering threats and breaching probation.

WATCH: Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers