Raptors holding media day ahead of first NBA finals game Thursday

The Toronto Raptors are holding a media day Wednesday ahead of their first-ever game in the NBA finals.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri will be answering questions relating to the finals at around 11:30 a.m. from the Scotiabank Arena.

The team is also scheduled to hold a 30-minute practice starting at noon.

Players are then expected to speak to the media throughout the afternoon following the practice.

The media has also been invited to the Golden State Warriors practice at 2:15 p.m.

The Raptors are set to face off against the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET for the first game of the NBA finals.