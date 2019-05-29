Sports
May 29, 2019 11:11 am

Raptors holding media day ahead of first NBA finals game Thursday

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (centre) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (right) in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena.

EPA/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
The Toronto Raptors are holding a media day Wednesday ahead of their first-ever game in the NBA finals.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri will be answering questions relating to the finals at around 11:30 a.m. from the Scotiabank Arena.

The team is also scheduled to hold a 30-minute practice starting at noon.

Players are then expected to speak to the media throughout the afternoon following the practice.

The media has also been invited to the Golden State Warriors practice at 2:15 p.m.

The Raptors are set to face off against the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET for the first game of the NBA finals.

