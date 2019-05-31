Judge to issue decision on motion to dismiss charges in Ottawa police officer’s manslaughter trial

The judge in an Ottawa police officer’s manslaughter trial is expected to issue a decision on Friday about whether Const. Daniel Montsion’s charter rights were violated by the handling of key video evidence in the case, and if the charges against him in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi should be thrown out.

The charter application, filed by Montsion’s defence team in the midst of the trial, alleged that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) “failed to properly store and catalogue” surveillance footage that captured the violent confrontation between Abdi and two police officers on July 24, 2016. In doing so, the Crown has breached Montsion’s constitutional right to a fair trial, the motion claimed.

Abdi, 37, lost vital signs during that struggle outside his home at 55 Hilda St., and died in hospital the next day. Montsion was later charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with Abdi’s death and pleaded not guilty to all three charges at the trial’s outset in February 2019.

READ MORE: Lawyers for Ottawa police officer charged in Abdirahman Abdi’s death ask judge to stay trial

The defence’s charter application alleged “evidence was lost as a direct result of unacceptable state negligence” and asked Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly to effectively dismiss the charges against Montsion or, alternatively, have all surveillance video files excluded from the proceedings.

The Crown’s case against Montsion leans heavily on surveillance footage of Abdi’s arrest, recorded by a CCTV video camera in the lobby of 55 Hilda St. In response to the charter motion, prosecutors argued “there was no unacceptable negligence resulting in the loss of evidence” and Montsion’s fair trial rights haven’t been infringed.

Specifically, the defence alleged the SIU didn’t seize the digital video recorder at 55 Hilda St. or the surveillance system’s hard drive during its investigation, and was “negligent” in handling and disclosing the video evidence it did secure.

SIU investigators assigned to the case obtained a thumb drive that contained video footage from the CCTV system on July 24, 2016 and then copied the original file onto a computer, but they had technical difficulties playing it and transferring it to a DVD. They created and exported different copies to get around the problem, but those versions varied in quality.

A relatively low-quality, 28-minute screen-capture of the footage was the only version registered and disclosed as evidence ahead of trial.

WATCH (Mar. 6, 2019): CCTV footage captures Abdirahman Abdi’s deadly 2016 confrontation with police



Montsion’s defence lawyers — Solomon Friedman and Michael Edelson — only received a copy of the original file from the Crown after the proceedings started in February 2019, but they claim it suffers from “anomalies” when played, namely “inconsistent speed.”

And these issues can’t be resolved, the defence argued in its charter application, because the original data on the drive at 55 Hilda St. has since been overwritten and can’t be reviewed.

The SIU “failed” to preserve critical evidence by not seizing the DVR’s hard drive back in 2016 and getting a forensic analyst to extract the data, the defence asserted.

“Due to unacceptable state negligence (the) original format has been lost forever,” the defence wrote.

READ MORE: Witness in Ottawa police officer’s trial describes alleged sexual assault before Abdirahman Abdi’s arrest

In response, the Crown stated the copy of the original recording it received the day of the incident and other backup copies it later obtained are all “faithful duplications” of the original recording, and so there was “no need” to preserve original on the DVR drive.

The data on the drive was “taped over as a matter of standard operating practice” and its loss “does not impact the trial or fair trial rights of the applicant in any meaningful way,” the Crown argued.

“This is not one of those ‘extraordinary cases’ where, even absent unacceptable negligence, the loss of evidence can be shown to be so prejudicial to the right to make full answer and defence that it impedes the right to a fair trial,” Crown prosecutors Philip Perlmutter and Roger Shallow wrote in their reply to the charter application.

For its part, the defence claimed the backup copies also contain anomalies and aren’t identical to each other in size and time frame.

In the event Kelly does conclude that Montsion’s charter rights have been compromised, the Crown is urging him to wait until the end of the trial, once all the evidence has been heard, to determine an appropriate remedy for the defendant.

WATCH (Mar. 6, 2019): Abdirahman Abdi arrest – Surveillance footage captures dramatic confrontation



The defence’s charter application also addresses testimony provided by Ed Segeren, the Crown’s proposed video expert. The Crown retained Segeren to analyze and provide his opinion on six video files derived from the CCTV system at 55 Hilda St.

The defence took issue with Segeren’s methods and argued he isn’t qualified to be an expert in this case. In its response, the Crown argued Segeren does have the expertise required and asked Kelly for a ruling on the matter.

The judge-only trial began Feb. 4, 2019, and was originally expected to conclude in early May. Three days in, proceedings were postponed for three weeks because of a video file disclosed to the Crown and the defence the afternoon before trial started. The high-profile trial adjourned again for nearly four weeks in May, during which Kelly considered the defence’s charter motion.

Proceedings resumed Wednesday with oral arguments on the charter application. Kelly said he will arrive with a “statement of conclusions on the main issues” at noon on Friday.