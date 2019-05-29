Couple to create $100-million endowment fund for health research in Hamilton

A Hamilton philanthropist couple plans to create a $100-million endowment fund to support health research at two hospitals and a university in the city.

Charles and Margaret Juravinski say their gift, in the form of an investment, will mean McMaster University, Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton collectively receive up to $5 million per year in perpetuity after their deaths.

The couple, aged 89 and 87, say the greatest pleasure in life and the most powerful force for good in the world is sharing.

The institutions say the money will create the Juravinski Research Centre to further examine cancer, mental health, lung and respiratory care, and diseases of aging.

The couple, who have lived in Hamilton for decades, have donated more than $50 million throughout their lives to various organizations in the city.

They call themselves lucky people to be able to provide such a gift.