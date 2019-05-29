Saskatchewan weather outlook: sunshine kicks into high gear

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Hazy conditions continue Wednesday across many communities as smoke from fires in northern Alberta continue to filter into Saskatchewan.

Air quality remains at a moderate risk across the province heading into Thursday with big heat and sunshine on the way.

Temperatures are expected to slide into the mid-to-upper 20s as a ridge of high pressure develops across the region.

Full sunshine remains in the weather outlook for several days to come!

Wednesday night

Clear skies stick around Wednesday night as overnight lows slip back to around ten degrees in Regina and Saskatoon.

Thursday

The sunshine kicks into high gear again on Thursday with temperatures forecast to peak into the 30s in the Queen City.

Overnight temperatures will also remain in the double-digits with skies clearing for beautiful stargazing conditions.

Friday

A slight cool-off takes hold on Friday with temperatures forecast to dip back into the low-to-mid 20s.

However, those sunny skies are expected to stick around into the weekend.

Weekend outlook

The month of June begins under full sunshine with the mercury expected to stretch into the 30s by the end of the weekend.

There’s the potential for some shower activity in Saskatoon on Sunday, so have your umbrellas ready!

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

