Mosaic 2019: Serving up favourite Greek comfort food
Traditional moussaka is being served at Mosaic 2019.
Watch the video to learn how to make one of Greece’s top comfort foods from members of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church as Regina’s biggest multicultural festival gets underway.
Mosaic 2019 features 19 pavilions and runs until June 1.
More information can be found online at the Regina Multicultural Council‘s website.
