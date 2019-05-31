Lifestyle
May 31, 2019 12:27 pm

Mosaic 2019: Serving up favourite Greek comfort food

By Community Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Serving up a favourite Greek comfort food at Mosaic 2019.

Traditional moussaka is being served at Mosaic 2019.

Watch the video to learn how to make one of Greece’s top comfort foods from members of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church as Regina’s biggest multicultural festival gets underway.

Mosaic 2019 features 19 pavilions and runs until June 1.

More information can be found online at the Regina Multicultural Council‘s website.

 

