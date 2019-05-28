Peterborough Petes lock up 2 picks in 2019 OHL draft

The Peterborough Petes have signed two picks from the 2019 Ontario Hockey League draft.

The organization announced on Tuesday that it had selected Peterborough native J.R. Avon.

Born in 2003, Avon is a centre who was selected by the Petes in the first round and 11th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection draft.

The player is looking forward to earning his spot on the team.

“It’s super exciting and good to know that next year, I hopefully have a good chance at playing for the hometown Peterborough Petes,” Avon said.

The Petes also signed six-foot-two defenceman Artem Guryev. The team selected the blueliner in the second round, and he was 22nd overall in the 2019 draft.

Guryev says he has a busy summer ahead of him.

“I’ve got to get stronger, get faster, get smarter,” he said.

There is still no word on the team’s 2019 first overall pick, Mason McTavish, who is reportedly exploring all of his options before deciding where he wants to play next season.

All Petes players will report to camp beginning Aug. 26.